Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson.
HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Another juvenile had previously been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery on November 25th.
The Henderson Joint Task Force said at the time that a male juvenile faced first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th.
According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot along the street while trying to sell marijuana. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.