Another Tri-State Half-Pot continues to climb ahead of the raffle deadline

Youth First is now holding it's fourth annual half-pot raffle.
The raffle is aimed at raising funds to strengthen the mental health and well being of Indiana kids and their families.
Their services are free of charge, and include behavioral health services and programs to prevent substance abuse, improve family relationships, and develop life skills.
The half-pot is currently over $25,000 and is growing daily.
Tickets are three for $10.00 dollars or ten for $20 dollars.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Youth First office on Third Street.
Tickets sales close at the end of today, with the winning being drawn on Friday, September 30.