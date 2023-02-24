Anti-hazing 'Lofton's Law' bill passes Kentucky Senate

An anti-hazing legislation named after a local teen has passed the Kentucky Senate. The proposed legislation would increase the penalty of hazing.
"We've been talking about Lofton's Law really since October," says Senator Robby Mills. "Trying to tell the Lofton Hazelwood's story to give some background as to why the law is needed."
Republican 4th District Senator Robby Mills introduced "Lofton's Law" after Henderson native and University of Kentucky student Lofton Hazelwood died after being forced to drink 18 shots of hard liquor while pledging the Farmhouse Fraternity.
"They need to make sure that hazing doesn't occur and activities within that organization do not involve hazing opportunities," says Senator Mills.
Senate bill 9 passed by the Senate on Thursday in a 27-7 vote and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
"Hopefully all those things roll together, save a lot of students lives in the future and help people and organizations have a more enjoyable time in college," says Mills.
If signed into law, Kentucky will join 14 other states that now classify hazing as a felony.