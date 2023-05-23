Apollo High School renames their baseball field after legendary coach

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —
A legendary high school baseball coach received a well-deserved honor. Over the weekend, Apollo High School recognized their hall of fame skipper by renaming their baseball field to the Bob Mantooth Field at Eagles Park.
"I was overwhelmed when they first told me. Its just hard to believe," said Bob Mantooth.
Mantooth retired in 2018 after 42-years of coaching, 35 of those years were at Apollo. He led the Eagles to 10 regional titles and won over 900 baseball games. His number 15 was retired in 2019 and now the field he coached hundreds of players on is now named after him. But to Mantooth, it wasn't about the accolades, it was more than that.
"that's the treasure to be perfectly honest, is all the relationships and to be able to be here for that long and make that many connections is really special."
Even though he ranks 5th all time in Kentucky High School Athletic Association baseball career wins, its the way he coached and the person he was that is forever remembered by former players, coaches and the community.
"Servant. He threw batting practice everyday for us. He was the first guy here everyday, and the last guy gone," said Mason Head, former player and assistant coach of Bob Mantooth. "If you were going through something he'd pull you aside and talk to you about it and he'd pray with us just about everyday. When I really think about him what I think most about and remember most about him is the person he was."
Mantooth says he's enjoying retirement and spending time with his grandchildren but he still makes his way to the ballpark to catch Apollo baseball games.