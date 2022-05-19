 Skip to main content
Apollo High School's graduation ceremony postponed due to severe weather threat

Officials with the Daviess County Public Schools district in Daviess County, Kentucky, say the threat of severe weather has postponed a Thursday night event for some high school students in the district.

DCSP officials said Thursday that Apollo High School's outdoor graduation ceremony had been postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

The high school's graduation ceremony will now take place on Friday, May 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

District officials said the decision to postpone the ceremony was made after consultation with the National Weather Service.

The district noted that the Heritage Park High School ceremony scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center would proceed as scheduled

