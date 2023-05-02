 Skip to main content
Applications for a vacant Owensboro Board of Commissioners seat are now being accepted

Owensboro City Commissioner Search

A vacancy on the Owensboro City Commission will need to be filled the passing of Larry Maglinger earlier this month.

 Tommy Mason

A vacated City Commissioners seat in Owensboro will need to be filled soon.

A recently vacated seat on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners will need to be filled soon.

City Commissioner Larry Maglinger passed away last Monday.

At this time commissioners have less than 30 days to fill the seat.

Applications are being accepted now through Thursday, May 11.

They are available both online and at Owensboro City Hall.

Applicants will be interviewed during a public meeting May 16.

The applicant will fulfill the term of commissioner, which ends December 31 2024.

A link to the online application is available by clicking here.

