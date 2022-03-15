Applications Now Open for Indiana's COVID-19 Mortgage Assistance Program

On Tuesday, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) said that applications were now open for a new mortgage assistance program aimed at helping Indiana homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new program, called the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF), is funded through $167,921,663 that was awarded to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The IHAF is designed to promote housing stability and prevent foreclosures across the Hoosier state,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “We are pleased to work with our network of program partners and participating lenders to provide this assistance.”
To qualify for IHAF, as determined by the U.S. Treasury, at the time of application you must:
- Be a homeowner who is defined as the owner-occupant of a single-family home, condominium, 2-, 3-, or 4-family dwelling or manufactured homes permanently affixed to real property. The home must be located in Indiana and be the homeowner’s primary residence
- Have an income equal to or less than 150% of Area Median Income, adjusted for household size or 100% of the National Median Income, whichever is greater
- Have experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
Applications are being accepting through 877gethope.org. Homeowners who would prefer non-electronic applications or who would prefer assistance in completing their online application can call 877-GET-HOPE.
The maximum per-household IHAF assistance amount is capped at $35,000 and is limited to one time per household. The assistance is paid directly to the mortgage lender and is not considered taxable income.
For a full list of information on what you need to do to start the application process for the IHAF, you can visit 877gethope.org/faq
In addition to the IHAF program, the IHCDA offers programs for both utility assistance and rental assistance.