Area Leaders See Opportunity to Promote Evansville Ahead of the 2024 Solar Eclipse

The Evansville Museum is hosting meetings this week, almost exactly two years ahead of an anticipated 2024 total solar eclipse.
The museum has been meeting with other groups and agencies for the past three years, with hopes of making the River City as a solar eclipse destination.
The plan is to attract thousands of additional visitors to the city to experience the event.
Unlike the previous eclipse in 2017, the path will pass directly over Evansville, darkening the sky for just under three minutes.
"The Great American Eclipse" will occur Monday, April 8 2024.