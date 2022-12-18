Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville

An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station.
Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a Robbery in progress on Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.
Authorities say an employee at Sunoco told them he was robbed at gunpoint. According to authorities, the suspect took the cash till, left the store, and rode away on a bike.
Authorities say officers and detectives were able to see the suspect on surveillance video. According to authorities, officers found the suspect, Justin Andrew Meserve, in the area of Bellemeade Avenue and Garvin Street.
Meserve was stopped and detained by officers. Detectives obtained a judicially signed search warrant for his backpack and found a large amount of cash, narcotics, and paraphernalia inside.
Meserve was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He was charged with Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of paraphernailia.
Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.