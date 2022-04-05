Arrest Made After Tools Stolen From 13 Construction Sites in Warrick County

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says it has made an arrest in a theft investigation involving a large amount of stolen construction equipment.
The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Nathen Wayne Browning was arrested on felony charges of Burglary and Theft in connection to the investigation, which involves stolen items from 13 construction sites.
WCSO said officials at the 13 construction sites had reported the thefts within the last month, and that Browning was identified as a suspect.
Browning was arrested outside of a construction site in the early morning hours of April 1 on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff's office.
WCSO says that as the investigation continued, authorities served a search warrant in Hatfield, Indiana, where a large number of items that had been stolen from multiple construction sites were recovered.
Browning was booked into the Warrick County Jail for Burglary and Theft on a $3,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office is now encouraging other local individuals working in construction to check their inventories and call the Criminal Investigations Division if they notice any items missing.
According to the sheriff's office, more arrests and charges could come in connection to the thefts as the investigation continues.