Arrest made in sexual assault investigation

PERRY COUNTY, In. (WEVV)--A man faces charges in a sexual assault investigation out of Perry County.
Tell City Police say they arrested 33-year-old Timothy Esarey of Evanston, Indiana after reports of a minor being sexually assaulted.
Tell City Police say during their investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Esarey.
He faces charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation.
He was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center.
Police say the investigation is on-going.