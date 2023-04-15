Arrest made in shooting outside Burger King

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — On Friday night, 44News reported that police responded to a 911 call about a person who was shot near the intersection of US 41 and Covert Ave. That night, police arrested a potential suspect who has since been identified in a lineup by the victim.
According to police, the victim was attempting to help Ty Doss, a 31-year-old Evansville man who seemed lost and confused, but as they walked behind an AutoZone, Doss pulled a gun and demanded money.
The victim turned and walked away, and Doss shot the victim once. While the victim went to the neighboring Burger King for safety, Doss ran through a nearby neighborhood and attempted to enter the home of Dan Follette.
”It was a little unsettling for a little bit," Follette told 44News. ”My family and I were actually just sitting in the living room watching television, and [Doss] actually came up on our porch, and he actually pulled on the door handle a little bit. Thankfully the door was locked, but I went up and confronted him and asked him what he wanted, and he kind of stammered and said he was looking for Joe and said “oh, I got the wrong place,” and walked off.”
But that wasn’t the end of Follette's troubles. After seeing police cars fly by with their sirens on, he went outside his house to investigate. ”When I looked to see where the police cars were going, I noticed that he did come walking out of my side yard. That’s when I relayed that information to 911, because that was just odd.”
The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Doss is being held with no bond on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of methamphetamine.