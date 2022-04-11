Arson Report Filed After Sunday Night Fire in Evansville

The Evansville Fire Department says a fire that happened on Sunday night is being investigated as a possible arson.
EFD says crews were called to a possible attached garage fire at the corner of S. Willow road and E. Walnut Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire department says neighbors were the ones to call 911 after noticing flames.
Several neighbors tried to put out the fire. Once firefighters arrived, they were able to put it out in less than five minutes.
EFD says the building attached to the garage was a duplex, and that people were home at the time of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no one was displaced.
The fire department says that an arson report was filed, and that the fire remains under investigation.