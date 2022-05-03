'Art in Bloom' event returning to Evansville Museum in June

Officials at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science say the "Art in Bloom" event will be returning to the museum in June.
During the Art in Bloom event, regional floral designers will create displays of fresh flowers inspired by works of art in the Evansville Museum's collection.
According to a release from the museum, the event will take place from Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, kicking off with a Cocktail Preview Party at 5:30 p.m. on that Thursday.
Cocktail Preview Party ticket prices are $50 per person for Museum members and $60 per person for Not-Yet Members. Guests also have the option of purchasing a Patron level ticket for $100 per person which includes printed recognition in the gallery and a complimentary plant to take home. Tickets for the party can be purchased on emuseum.org.
If you're not interested in the party, you can still view the floral displays during regular museum hours from June 17 through June 19.
During that time, museum visitors can vote for "Best in Show" and "People's Choice" with awards presented to the winners on Sunday afternoon.
Museum officials say that Whitney Muncy, a local flower farmer, florist, owner of Emerald Design and the "Best in Show" winner of Art in Bloom 2019 will be in attendance during the Cocktail Party and will be the featured speaker on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM.