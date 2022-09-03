Artemis I's next launch attempt may not happen until later this year

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON, VANDERBURGH, NORTHWESTERN WARRICK AND CENTRAL HENDERSON COUNTIES... At 544 PM CDT, The heaviest rain has come to an end, but flooding remains. Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch reported numerous roads flooded, some with waste deep and knee high water. Media reports also indicated widespread street flooding in the city of Evansville with some water rescues with stranded vehicles. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement and media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Oakland City, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Corydon, Kasson, Elberfeld, Somerville and Mackey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED