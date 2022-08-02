Ascension St. Vincent commissions first police department Tuesday

Tuesday marks history for Ascension St. Vincent, as four officers were sworn into the first police force across Ascension's system.
Indiana is one of the first states to pass a statute allowing hospitals to have their own police departments.
Officials say, the police force will not only provide better understanding of hospital administration and procedures, but will add an extra layer of security for associates and patients.
As part of the ceremony, officers were given blessed medals of St. Michael, the patron saint of many, including police officers.