Ascension St. Vincent commissions first police department

Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Evansville commissions Ascension system's first in-house police department.
The state of Indiana is one of the first states to pass a statute allowing hospitals to have their own police departments.
Next Tuesday, four officers will be sworn in to be the first of many in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Indianapolis.
Officers will respond to threats for both patients and healthcare workers. With high rates of workplace violence in the health care setting, the police department adds an additional layer of security for hospital workers.