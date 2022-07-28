 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following
counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas may continue.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has
ended, but light to moderate rain continues. Minor flooding
remains possible in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain may prolong any minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville,
Poseyville, West Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana,
Allendale, Francisco, Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Ascension St. Vincent commissions first police department

  • Updated
  • 0
Ascension St. Vincent commissions own police department
El'Agance Shemwell

Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Evansville commissions Ascension system's first in-house police department. 

The state of Indiana is one of the first states to pass a statute allowing hospitals to have their own police departments.

Next Tuesday, four officers will be sworn in to be the first of many in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Indianapolis. 

Officers will respond to threats for both patients and healthcare workers. With high rates of workplace violence in the health care setting, the police department adds an additional layer of security for hospital workers. 

