Ascension St. Vincent commissions first police department

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas may continue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has ended, but light to moderate rain continues. Minor flooding remains possible in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain may prolong any minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville, Poseyville, West Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana, Allendale, Francisco, Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&