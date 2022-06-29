 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.
Ascension St. Vincent confirms abrupt closure of 11 urgent care locations

  • Updated
  • 0
St Vincent

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent confirm the healthcare system will soon be closing several of its Immediate Care Center locations.

44News reached out to officials at Ascension St. Vincent, who confirm that 11 of Ascension's Immediate Care Centers will close at the end of business Thursday.

Here is the full statement from Ascension:

Ascension St. Vincent says the 11 locations being closed include two in Evansville and one in Boonville. Those locations are highlighted in the full list of closing locations below.

  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
  • Peyton Manning Children's Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

This breaking news story is currently being updated. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

