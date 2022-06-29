Ascension St. Vincent confirms abrupt closure of 11 urgent care locations

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent confirm the healthcare system will soon be closing several of its Immediate Care Center locations.
44News reached out to officials at Ascension St. Vincent, who confirm that 11 of Ascension's Immediate Care Centers will close at the end of business Thursday.
Here is the full statement from Ascension:
Ascension St. Vincent says the 11 locations being closed include two in Evansville and one in Boonville. Those locations are highlighted in the full list of closing locations below.
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
- Peyton Manning Children's Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care
This breaking news story is currently being updated. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.