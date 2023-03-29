 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ascension St. Vincent discussing the importance of Prostate Health Awareness

  • Updated
  • 0
Ascension Saint Vincent Prostate Health Awareness

Dr. Michael Kottwitz from Ascension Saint Vincent Urology Department on the importance of Prostate Health Awareness.

 Tommy Mason

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A tough conversation to have with physicians is now becoming more common and accepted by older health care patients.

Doctor Michael Kottwitz with the Ascension St. Vincent Urology Department joined 44News This Morning to discuss the importance of Prostate Health Awareness.

The discussion involves the methods doctors are obtaining health information for those most at risk, reducing your risk by making health choices including exercise and healthy eating habits.

He also talked about the benefits of early screens within younger demographics too.

