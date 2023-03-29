Ascension St. Vincent discussing the importance of Prostate Health Awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A tough conversation to have with physicians is now becoming more common and accepted by older health care patients.
Doctor Michael Kottwitz with the Ascension St. Vincent Urology Department joined 44News This Morning to discuss the importance of Prostate Health Awareness.
The discussion involves the methods doctors are obtaining health information for those most at risk, reducing your risk by making health choices including exercise and healthy eating habits.
He also talked about the benefits of early screens within younger demographics too.