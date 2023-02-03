Ascension St. Vincent Joins 44News to discuss the importance of Heart Disease Awareness

The nation is encouraged to wear in February to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.
The red campaign continues an effort by Ascension Saint Vincent doctors to help save lives in the Tri-State.
It's well know that cardiovascular disease impacts women at a higher rate than men, and that certain portions of the population are more at risk for developing heart disease.
Dr. Jennifer Herrel joined 44News This Morning, to talk about those most at risk, ways to avoid being vulnerable, and why it's important to draw attention to heart disease in women.