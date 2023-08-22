Ascension St. Vincent officials talk concussion precautions and prevention

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ascension St. Vincent officials talk concussion precautions and prevention

With fall sports like football in full swing, healthcare officials with Ascension St. Vincent sit down with 44News to talk about precautions and preventative measures to take against concussions.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News sat down with healthcare officials from Ascension St. Vincent to discuss the topic of concussions.

A concussion is classified as a type of brain injury—or TBI— caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.

This sudden movement can cause the brain to bounce around or twist in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching and damaging brain cells.

Symptoms can include headache or "pressure" in the head, nausea or vomiting, bothered by light or noise, confusion, and concentration or memory problems.

"Initially, you might see confusion, amnesia, or a lack of balance or dizziness. Often times, one of the biggest complaints is headaches. If the symptoms get to be more severe, such as difficulty arousing a person, nausea, or vomiting, then we become more concerned about it." said Katherine St. Pere, who is an occupational therapist with Ascension St. Vincent.

Many people associate concussions with athletic sports, but they are many other ways that a person can get a concussion.

"There can be car accidents, falls, assaults, any time someone hits their head where there could be whiplash involved, that could cause a concussion as well" said Beth Titzer, speech therapist with Ascension St. Vincent.

Concussion symptoms can affect people in a variety of ways, including vision, balance and even mood. Historically, the standard treatment for concussions was to get plenty of rest. However, newer approaches involve therapy to target specific symptoms. 

If you or someone you know got a concussion through athletic activities, a thorough medical examination may be needed before returning to sports or activities with the potential for contact or head injury.

For more information and resources on concussion symptoms, treatments, or general information, you can contact the Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Sports Concussion Alliance at (812) 403-DING or by visiting the Ascension St. Vincent website.

