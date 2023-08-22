Ascension St. Vincent officials talk concussion precautions and prevention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News sat down with healthcare officials from Ascension St. Vincent to discuss the topic of concussions.
A concussion is classified as a type of brain injury—or TBI— caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.
This sudden movement can cause the brain to bounce around or twist in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching and damaging brain cells.
Symptoms can include headache or "pressure" in the head, nausea or vomiting, bothered by light or noise, confusion, and concentration or memory problems.
"Initially, you might see confusion, amnesia, or a lack of balance or dizziness. Often times, one of the biggest complaints is headaches. If the symptoms get to be more severe, such as difficulty arousing a person, nausea, or vomiting, then we become more concerned about it." said Katherine St. Pere, who is an occupational therapist with Ascension St. Vincent.
Many people associate concussions with athletic sports, but they are many other ways that a person can get a concussion.
"There can be car accidents, falls, assaults, any time someone hits their head where there could be whiplash involved, that could cause a concussion as well" said Beth Titzer, speech therapist with Ascension St. Vincent.
Concussion symptoms can affect people in a variety of ways, including vision, balance and even mood. Historically, the standard treatment for concussions was to get plenty of rest. However, newer approaches involve therapy to target specific symptoms.
If you or someone you know got a concussion through athletic activities, a thorough medical examination may be needed before returning to sports or activities with the potential for contact or head injury.
For more information and resources on concussion symptoms, treatments, or general information, you can contact the Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Sports Concussion Alliance at (812) 403-DING or by visiting the Ascension St. Vincent website.