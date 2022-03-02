Ash Wednesday Parishioners Offered Prayers For Ukraine

Many Parishioners from all over the tri-state came together to take part in Ash Wednesday.
It marked the first day of lent. A season lasting forty days and is a time of preparation for Easter.
Often Christians choose to give up something they love, to mark the season of renewal.
This year is a little different, in this time of crisis many Parishioners are praying for those in Ukraine this Easter Season.
Member of Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church Don Summers says, "I would like the Ukrainian people to know that there is so many people here, ready to stand with them a lot of people more than they'll ever know, they have a lot of support a lot of support."
Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church has Mass throughout the week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 5:30pm, and Thursdays and Fridays at 12:05pm.