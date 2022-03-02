 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 25.8 feet Sunday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ash Wednesday Parishioners Offered Prayers For Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Ash Wednesday Prayers For Ukraine
Marina Current

Many Parishioners from all over the tri-state came together to take part in Ash Wednesday.

It marked the first day of lent. A season lasting forty days and is a time of preparation for Easter. 

Often Christians choose to give up something they love, to mark the season of renewal.

This year is a little different, in this time of crisis many Parishioners are praying for those in Ukraine this Easter Season.

Member of Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church Don Summers says, "I would like the Ukrainian people to know that there is so many people here, ready to stand with them a lot of people more than they'll ever know, they have a lot of support a lot of support."

Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church has Mass throughout the week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 5:30pm, and Thursdays and Fridays at 12:05pm.  

