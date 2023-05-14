Asphalt resurfacing begins Monday on KY 81 in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—KY 81 will close for asphalt resurfacing in McLean and Daviess County on Monday.
Crews will work on KY 81 from the McLean/Daviess County line extending north from milepost 0 to 8.6.
KY 81 will also close from the county line extending to the south end of Panther Creek Bridge from milepost 0 to 5.26.
The work will include shoulder improvements, clearing trees, and culvert replacements.
Drivers can anticipate lane restrictions.
Drivers should be cautious and prepared to be stopped.
Work is expected to last six months.