Astound Broadband offers one-month credit to customers following internet, phone outage

Officials with Astound Broadband say they'll be crediting customers affected by the recent internet and phone outage with a month of free service.
A statement sent to customers by Astound Broadband says the company will be issuing a full one-month credit for all services following the outage.
Local businesses and residential customers were impacted by the outage, with some losing phone and/or internet service for days.
Astound Broadband previously said that the outage was caused by an unexpected glitch that happened while transitioning former WOW! customers to the Astound Broadband network.
The one-month credit will appear on customers' next bill cycle date, according to Astound Broadband.