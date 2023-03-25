At least 23 dead after tornado-spawning storms roll through Mississippi. One town is 'gone,' resident says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&