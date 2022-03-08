 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

AT&T Hosting Virtual Hiring Event

  • Updated
  • 0
AT&T Will Be Hosting a Hiring Event Today

The communication company AT&T is looking to hire at least 200 people in Indiana. The company says about 20 of those job openings are available  in the Evansville area.

The largest cell phone provide in the U.S. is looking to add to its workforce via a virtual event Wednesday March 9.  It is scheduled for one hour, form 11:00 a.m. until noon.

According to AT&T, the positions are full-time customer service positions that include benefits like medical dental along with 401(K)and tuition reimbursement plus paid time off. The company is also offering a $3000 hiring bonus to those who get hired.

Click this link to participate in the event and apply.

