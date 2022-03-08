AT&T Hosting Virtual Hiring Event

The communication company AT&T is looking to hire at least 200 people in Indiana. The company says about 20 of those job openings are available in the Evansville area.
The largest cell phone provide in the U.S. is looking to add to its workforce via a virtual event Wednesday March 9. It is scheduled for one hour, form 11:00 a.m. until noon.
According to AT&T, the positions are full-time customer service positions that include benefits like medical dental along with 401(K)and tuition reimbursement plus paid time off. The company is also offering a $3000 hiring bonus to those who get hired.
Click this link to participate in the event and apply.