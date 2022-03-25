Athletic Director at Muhlenberg County High School Charged With Harassment: Police

The Greenville Police Department says a school employee in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, is facing some criminal charges after an incident involving a student.
According to police, Muhlenberg County High School Athletic Director Jerry Hancock is facing two charges of harassment.
A statement from police says Hancock was accused of subjecting a student to "unwanted physical contact during a school sport activity on November 30, 2021."
According to Greenville Police, the incident was reported on March 23, 2022.
After further investigation and cooperation with the Muhlenberg County Schools district, police say Hancock was charged with two counts of Harassment on March 24.
44News reached out to district officials for a comment, but we have not heard back yet.