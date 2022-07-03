 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Attorney General Cameron asks Kentucky's highest court to reinstate Human Life Protection Act; Heartbeat Law

  • Updated
  • 0
AG Daniel Cameron
Tommy Mason

Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the state's highest court Sunday to reinstate Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. 

The Attorney general filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with the Supreme Court of Kentucky, which responds to temporary order issued last week against the laws by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge. 

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of Cameron, the Circuit Court's temporary restraining order against the Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law allowed abortions to resume at two Kentucky abortion clinics, EMW, and Planned Parenthood. 

The same day the court issued the order, Attorney General Cameron asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate the laws. The court denied the motion, and the Attorney General is now asking the Supreme Court to take Action. 

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

