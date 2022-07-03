Attorney General Cameron asks Kentucky's highest court to reinstate Human Life Protection Act; Heartbeat Law

Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the state's highest court Sunday to reinstate Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.
The Attorney general filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with the Supreme Court of Kentucky, which responds to temporary order issued last week against the laws by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of Cameron, the Circuit Court's temporary restraining order against the Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law allowed abortions to resume at two Kentucky abortion clinics, EMW, and Planned Parenthood.
The same day the court issued the order, Attorney General Cameron asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate the laws. The court denied the motion, and the Attorney General is now asking the Supreme Court to take Action.
“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” said Attorney General Cameron. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”