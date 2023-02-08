Auditions now being accepted for "Dugan's Got Talent"

Singing, dancing, comedy, art, and magic are just a few of the many talents the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department are searching for in the first-ever “Dugan’s Got Talent.”
From now until February 17th, high school students, aged 14-18 in the Owensboro – Daviess County area can submit a 30-second maximum video of their best talent.
ACT REGULATIONS
- Open to ages 14-18 & enrolled in an Owensboro-Daviess County area high school
- Family Friendly
- No foul or vulgar language
- No mention of weapons or illegal substances
- Dress in appropriate attire
- Video submittals must be 30 seconds or less no larger than 1 GB
- No more than 5 people per act
- Stage dimensions – 28′ 11″ wide – 16′ 6″ deep – 11′ high
- Each individual/group can submit only one audition
After the close of the auditions, videos will be reviewed by an internal judging committee and 24 videos will be chosen to proceed to the open public voting.
Public voting will open March 13th-18th, and the finalist will be announced March 22nd.
The Talent show will be held at Dugan Best Recreation Center on April 14th at 6:00 p.m.
1st place will win a $4,000 scholarship, 2nd place will win a $500 scholarship, and 3rd & 4th place will win a $250 scholarship.
Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.owensboroparks.org or in person at the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Center.