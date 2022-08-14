Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness

Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area.
Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
"A lot of folks don't realize that Evansville has one of the highest per capita rates of homelessness in the State of Indiana. That being said, you know, having an event like this helps shine a lot on that particular concern in our community," said Executive Director of Aurora Zac Heronemus.
Saturday was the inaugural event for the Wiffleball Classic, but given it's popularity, they are hoping to continue it in the coming years.