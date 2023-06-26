Aurora in need of bottled water for city’s most vulnerable

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With this summer heat, some of the city’s most vulnerable may not have the opportunity to stay hydrated.
The lead homeless service agency, Aurora, is down to their last few cases of bottled water they distribute to those who do not have the opportunity for stable housing in Evansville.
44News spoke with Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus on how the heat impacts those without homes.
“It’s always a concern when the weather is extremely hot or extremely cold," Heronemus says. "We hope that this plea to the community will bring in the necessary supplies with respect to water that we need and, most importantly, so we can get in the hands of the folks that need it the most.”
For the non-profit, having bottles of water is vital to keeping our community's unhoused people hydrated.
They supply bottled water in their outreach bags, to their scheduled clients, and to anyone who walks in off the streets.
"According to our preliminary results from our point time count back in January, we were able to identify over 500 individuals, both on the street and in shelter. It’s a significant need here in our community and one that we’re working diligently to get folks housed,” Heronemus stated.
They distribute at least a case a day, and they need help to restock their water supply.
Donations can be dropped off their location on Mary street during business hours.