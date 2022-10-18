Aurora releases details of its second Homeless Experience Project

A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days returns for its second year.
The 2022 version of the Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is coming up in November.
The project is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the organization’s quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
The participants are asked to leave their wallets and personal belongings behind and experience the real-life reality of being homeless. It allows participants to give up the comforts of their own homes for 2 days as they live just like the others experiencing homelessness in our community.
According to Aurora, the Evansville area has at least 350 men, women and children who do not have permanent, stable housing. Aurora is one of the organizations dedicated to helping that vulnerable population.
The not-for-profit started the first of these events last year. It was called 48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience Project.
The participants each went through a debriefing process where they were assigned a unique backstory and given several challenges and scenarios to navigate while living on the streets of Evansville for two days and nights.
The second version of this event is planned for November 17-19.
There are 13 participants this year who will be assigned unique scenarios, backstories, and challenges that differ for each participant.
These challenges are meant to be real-world examples of the experiences Aurora's clients face every day.
Organizers say there are three main purposes of this event: to raise awareness about the homeless issue and what struggles people are facing, to raise funds for the housing programs Aurora offers, and lastly, to encourage community support of programs Aurora provides.
48 Hours in the Life will begin Thursday, November 17th at 12 PM.
The participants will meet at Aurora at that time where they will receive their instructions and then be immersed in the experience until Saturday, November 19th at 12 PM.
Here are this year's participants:
Noah Stubbs, Director of Communications, City of Evansville
Kaitlin Moore, City Council Member, City of Evansville and Associate Pastor of Community Development at Trinity United Methodist Church
Brian Miller, Evening Anchor, WEVV/44 News
Dr. Thomas Stratton, ECHO Community Healthcare
Kim Wren, Financial Advisor, Baird Wealth Advisors
Dr. James Porter, Deaconess Health Systems
Chadd Huffman, Homes by Huffman and Aurora Board President
Rachelle Chrisman, Assistant Vice President, Fifth Third Commercial Bank
Taylor Merriss, Special Projects Coordinator, Evansville Police Department
Paul Green, Retired Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW Local 16 and Aurora Board Treasurer
Noah Robinson, Lieutenant, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
To help raise awareness and funds, each participant is challenged to raise $5000 to assist Aurora in its goals.
To donate money to the project, click here.
You can also click on any of the participants to directly donate in their name.
All of the donations go to Aurora to assist with the programs they provide for homeless individuals in our community.