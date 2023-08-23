 Skip to main content
Authorities ask for communities help in ongoing shooting investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Suspect in community center shooting still unidentified
Aaliyah Mulero

The Owensboro Police Department is asking for the communities help on any information on a shooting that occurred Monday night at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A shooter who police say hid their face from security cameras and witnesses is still on the run and Owensboro police need help to identify the person who pulled the trigger, injuring a victim Monday at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

According to police, security footage showed the shooter walking up to the victim for a brief conversation, pull out a gun, and then shooting the victim in the leg twice.

Immediately after shooting the victim, the suspect ran off and has yet to be identified.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen wearing a hoodie and mask that partially covered their face.

Officer Dylan Evans of the Owensboro Police Department says, "Officers arrived on scene, made entry into the building, and then located the victim and began to render aide all within three minutes of dispatch receiving the call."

On just her second day on the job, the executive director of the center took to social media to address the situation.

In her post, Martiza Meeks stated that the center is focused on creating a better security protocol to keep the staff and children better protected moving forward.

Meeks says, "Our number one concern and priority is to assure the parents of the N.L. Neblett Community Center, that there is no current threat to the safety of the children or the staff."

Meeks also states that all recreational programs at the Neblett Center have been suspended but the daycare center will remain open.

Although many in the facility are shaken by the events, the Neblett Center is still focused on being a hub for the community and all the people it serves.

"We're not changing our mind. Our mission hasn't changed, and our vision has not changed. Our youth need us and we're going to be right here, for our youth and community."

Authorities are asking anyone who has any information about the shooting to please contact the Owensboro Police Department or to leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers.

