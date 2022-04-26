Authorities believe Daviess County, Indiana man was fatally hit by driver on I-69

In Daviess County, Indiana, authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a driver on I-69.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, April 24, when deputies were called to a wreck on I-69.
When they got there, they said they found a man laying in the road with severe injuries.
While deputies and medics tried to save the man's life, he died from his injuries and was identified as 27-year-old Marty Thompson of Odon.
Investigators say they believe Thompson was driving down I-69 when for unknown reasons, he went off of the road and into a median before over-correcting and swerving back across the road and crashing.
They believe that Thompson got out of his car and started walking down the interstate before tripping and falling into the roadway, where he was hit by a vehicle.
The sheriff's office says that the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone who may have information is being asked to call the sheriff's office at (812) 254-1060 or the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441.