Authorities detail investigation leading to arrest in recent catalytic converter thefts

Taking a firsthand approach to addressing the uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Evansville Police Auto Theft Unit hosted an informational conference to address the rise and situation of these thefts at 10 A.M. in the civic center.
In result of a large-scale investigation by the Evansville Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit, 35-year-old Matthew William Gunn was recently arrested in connection to several catalytic converter thefts in the Tri-State area.
Gunn has been caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from the Dream Center and a nursing home.
We spoke with catalytic converter theft victim, Bernard Cooper, on the theft, “Well my wife had just picked up the vehicle, she bought it because she redoes furniture, and she was going to use it for her business. And we went and took my son to school, and when I came back, the catalytic converter was gone. The muffler was hanging on the floor. We had owned the vehicle for no less than about an hour.”
Gunn is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with multiple felony counts of Theft of Auto Parts, that including catalytic converters.
Investigators with EPD began looking into the thefts in early January. Investigators say they went to a metal recycling business in Owensboro, and learned Gunn sold dozens of converters at the establishment. He was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
We spoke with Detective Corporal Mike Sides on the details of the arrest, “This recycling center we talked to, they’ve been quite cooperative with us. Gave us his records, all these sales. They had on file some paperwork for a business, a LLC, Gunn Investments. Kind of equates to a pawn shop, you know pawn shops buy stuff all the time from individuals. Sometimes it comes up stolen, so it’s kinda the same thing with the scrap yard. He has sold 34 from October 27th till we arrest him that day the 31st. ”
According to The National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were more than 14,000 catalytic converter thefts reported in 2020.