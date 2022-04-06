Authorities Identify Missing Man Whose Remains Were Found in Newburgh

Authorities in Newburgh, Indiana, have identified a missing man whose remains were recently discovered.
The Warrick County Coroner's Office says the remains that were found near the Old Lock and Dam in Newburgh on Saturday belonged to 34-year-old Adam L. Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky.
Authorities say Thomas had been missing since January 2022 after jumping into the Ohio River in Louisville in an attempt to rescue a woman who had jumped into the water.
Police say that when neither Thomas nor the woman made it back to shore, both were presumed to have drowned.
Based on the description of the remains released by the Warrick County Coroner, authorities say Thomas was positively identified. His family was notified that his body has been recovered.
"The actions of Mr. Thomas were a true act of heroism and took great courage," the Newburgh Police Department said. "Mr. Thomas placed himself in harms way in order to help another and ultimately sacrificed his life in doing so."
