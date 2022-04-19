Authorities looking for woman who went missing after stop in Henderson

Authorities are searching for an Illinois woman who went missing after making a stop in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department and the Hardin County Illinois Sheriff's Office are investigating the disappearance of 61-year-old Pamela Winchester.
According to police, Winchester was traveling alone from her home in Elizabethtown, Illinois, to Mitchell, Indiana, but she never arrived at her destination.
They say Winchester made a call to a family member in Mitchell around 5:30 a.m. on March 23, and said she had stopped in Henderson.
Police say she was driving a gray 2002 Ford Taurus with an Illinois veteran tag. They say her car was found in the parking lot of the Circle K Truck Stop at 3113 US 41 N. in Henderson. This is the last confirmed sighting of Winchester.
HPD say Winchester's phone has been off, and that her family hasn't heard from her.
They describe her as a white female who's 5'1'' tall, weighing around 130 lbs. She has shoulder-length brown and gray hair.
She was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295.