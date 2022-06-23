Authorities make multiple drug trafficking arrests in Henderson

With some help from the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson Police Department says multiple drug trafficking arrests were made in Henderson's East End on Thursday.
According to HPD, 27-year-old Jalen D. Armstead was found and arrested on the felony charge of cocaine trafficking.
HPD says Armstead has been previously convicted of trafficking cocaine in Henderson County multiple times.
Another arrest made Thursday was that of 41-year-old Rendi D. Reed, according to police.
Authorities say that Reed was arrested on a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
Anyone who suspects drug activity in their area can call HPD at 270-831-1295, or KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.