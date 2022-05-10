 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Authorities now say Casey White was driving at time of crash and capture in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White and Vicky White taken into custody after crash

Authorities told 44News that Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White led them on a pursuit in this vehicle before crashing and being taken into custody

Authorities have provided us with an update on the investigation into Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told us that Casey White was actually the driver of the car that crashed during a pursuit in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

Investigators originally believed that Vicky White was driving the car.

During a news conference held Tuesday, Sheriff Wedding said it's believed the Vicky shot herself almost immediately after the crash, before officers could ever get to the crashed vehicle.

At the news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Wedding also said Casey admitted plans to get into a shootout with officers, but that those plans were interrupted by the crash.

While Casey was released from the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, Vickey was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alabama fugitive Casey White via Vanderburgh County Jail

Alabama fugitive Casey White (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

The Vanderburgh County Corner's Office plans to begin Vicky's autopsy on Tuesday afternoon, but it's not entirely clear when the results from that autopsy will be released.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

