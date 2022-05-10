Authorities now say Casey White was driving at time of crash and capture in Evansville

Authorities have provided us with an update on the investigation into Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told us that Casey White was actually the driver of the car that crashed during a pursuit in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

Investigators originally believed that Vicky White was driving the car.

During a news conference held Tuesday, Sheriff Wedding said it's believed the Vicky shot herself almost immediately after the crash, before officers could ever get to the crashed vehicle.

At the news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Wedding also said Casey admitted plans to get into a shootout with officers, but that those plans were interrupted by the crash.

While Casey was released from the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, Vickey was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Vanderburgh County Corner's Office plans to begin Vicky's autopsy on Tuesday afternoon, but it's not entirely clear when the results from that autopsy will be released.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.