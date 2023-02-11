Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

Officers are currently on the scene of a robbery that just took place at Mike's food market on E. Riverside Dr. in Evansville, dispatch confirms.
Dispatch says the call came in at 9:50 p.m. as a holdup in progress.
Our crews on scene say this was an armed robbery.
Authorities told our crews a man went into Mike's and asked for a cigarette. When the employee turned around, the robber had a gun out, stole the cigarettes, a gatorade and money.
He then ran away on foot.
Our 44News crews say the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office is on scene to help search for the robber and aid in the investigation.
We will continue to update you on air and online as we work to learn more about this developing story.