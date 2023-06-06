Authorities searching for man accused of vehicle theft, kidnapping

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Central City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man in reference to an active felony warrant.
Dwuan Shrewsberry is wanted for:
- Kidnapping - Minor
- Abandonment of a Minor
- Theft by Unlawful Taking - Motor Vehicle
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
Anyone with information regarding the location of Shrewsberry is asked to contact Central City Police (270) 754-2464, or Muhlenberg County Dispatch (270) 338-2000.
Officials say Shrewsberry has prior charges of resisting arrest so do not attempt to approach or make contact.