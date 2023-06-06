 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for man accused of vehicle theft, kidnapping

Dwuan Shrewsberry 

 El'Agance Shemwell

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Central City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man in reference to an active felony warrant.

Dwuan Shrewsberry is wanted for:

  • Kidnapping - Minor
  • Abandonment of a Minor
  • Theft by Unlawful Taking - Motor Vehicle
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shrewsberry is asked to contact Central City Police (270) 754-2464, or Muhlenberg County Dispatch (270) 338-2000.

Officials say Shrewsberry has prior charges of resisting arrest so do not attempt to approach or make contact.

