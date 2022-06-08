Authorities searching for woman who went missing while on her way to Owensboro

Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing while on her way to see family in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Police say they're investigating the disappearance of 43-year-old Mandi Jean Vincent.
Vincent's last-known location was at a Love's Truck Stop on Lamar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee. Police say she told her mother she was at the truck stop trying to get another bus ticket after missing her original ride.
Authorities say Vincent is 5' 5'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. They say she may have her hair in a bun or ponytail.
Anyone who has seen Vincent is asked to call law enforcement immediately.