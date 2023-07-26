Authorities still investigating the deaths of two missing McLean County women

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The mother and daughter who disappeared from McLean County are dead.
They were found inside their SUV Tuesday, submerged in the Green River.
59 year old Regina Payne and 80 year old Bonnie Mayes went missing Saturday after leaving a Sonic in Owensboro.
The two were supposed to return back to a nursing home facility, but never made it back.
When investigators began looking into the case they started searching for a cell phone signal.
It was later pinged in Webster County, near Wrightsburg Road and the Green River.
On Tuesday afternoon, search and rescue crews used sonar equipment that located their SUV in the river.
Jeremy Moore the director of Webster County Emergency Management, "We appreciate all the agencies from the area that assisted us.. And we couldn't have done it without team work."
Any donations for the family can be dropped off at the Calhoun Baptist Life Center.
An autopsy is being conducted on the two women.