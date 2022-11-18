Authorities warn about the dangers of leaving your car running unattended

It's an act most don't think twice about but they probably should.
"I know it's very tempting to leave your car running just to run into a gas station even if you think that just for a minute or two," said Sgt. Anna Gray, Public Information Officer with the Evansville Police Department.
According to authorities, that minute or two is all it takes before a theif gets a hold of it.
"We've had a lot of these last winter where that occurred and someone was right there just to take advantage of the situation," said Sgt. Gray.
As the winter months approach it's a lot more tempting to do so as most want to keep their heat running with the intention to stay warm when they get back. But it can be seen as an open target to thieves.
"It's a crime of opportunity," said Sgt. Gray.
The crime is also more common than most realize.
"We've had about a handful of these so far in the last couple of weeks since the weather has turned cold," said Sgt. Gray. "Unfortunately I'm anticipating that we're going to have more over the next several months."
Sgt. Gray say's the best way to prevent your car from being stolen is just simply avoid leaving it running.
A a few tips to keep in mind, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, remember to always lock your car doors, park in a well lit area, close your windows and remove your keys from the ignition and take them with you.
"Let's not give them a reason to jump in our vehicles and take off if we can help it." said Sgt. Gray.
It's better safe, than sorry.