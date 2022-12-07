Autopsy scheduled for Owensboro man after crane malfunction in Illinois

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for the man killed after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 Refinery.
We're told the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois Tuesday morning, when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
The Madison County Coroner says the employee who died was later identified as 47-year-old Chad Crabtree of Owensboro.
Officials say he was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery.
The coroner says a second worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation at this time by the Roxana Police Department and OSHA investigators.
Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.