Baby formula shortage clearing Tri-State shelves, impacting small communities

The baby formula shortage continues to impact communities across the country, but it's not just big box stores in big cities feeling the strain. Local markets in small town America are struggling to fill shelves too.
"I can't get any more right now," Paul McPeek said. "I actually had a mother, actually a grandmother, 'My daughter just had a baby, I don't care what it costs, get me as much as you can' and I was not able to help her."
McPeek is the co-owner of the Bestway in Nortonville, Kentucky. He said while he had some baby items, they weren't flying off the shelves.
That is until the shortage hit.
"I don't keep a lot here because I don't have a lot of call for that," he said. "We've been getting calls and messages from everywhere. I've gotten calls from the hospital, from the high school from Madisonville which is 12 miles away, which is a good piece for a little store like we are."
On Sunday, McPeek shared on Facebook that his store was one of the few still stocked with formula.
Word spread fast and two days later, the shelves now paint a different picture, with all but a handful of products left.
McPeek said his last shipment of baby formula came in six weeks ago, but all he got was a plant-based, milk-free option and there's a reason it's still on his shelves.
Currently, one of the most popular formulas in demand is Enfamil, one of the scarcest to come by, and McPeek said there's no time table for when that will be back in the supply chain let alone back in stock.
"I did look with my supplier, all the Enfamils, none in stock, none expected," he said. "Usually they have 'We expect it by this date' but not for this, don't know."
Patrick Sly, the president of global nutrition at Reckitt, which makes Enfamil, said his company is working to get more product out, but that an ingredient shortage is slowing the process down.
"One example would be one of the oils that goes into our products was impacted by what is going on in Ukraine," Sly said. "As much as we want to increase production, we know that we're taking care of a very vulnerable population and safety is absolutely paramount."
So, until all formula production does ramp up, McPeek fears the shortage will only get worse before it gets better.
"I don't know how it's going to end up," he said. "But it just doesn't look good right now."