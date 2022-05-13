Baby formula shortage spurs action from Congress

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&