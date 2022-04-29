Baby killed, 2 others seriously injured in Wayne County crash involving semi

A 1-year-old boy was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash that happened in Wayne County, Illinois on Thursday, according to state police.
The Illinois State Police says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Illinois Route 15, just west of County Road 2450 E in Wayne County.
According to ISP, a semi-truck and a Dodge Charger were headed east on IL 15.
They say the Dodge was pulled over on the shoulder of the road, and that when the driver pulled back onto the roadway, they were rear-ended by the semi.
Two 24-year-old women in the Dodge were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ISP says a 1-year-old child in the back seat of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. They were uninjured.
Police say the road reopened after being closed for about six hours.
The identity of the child who died in the crash was not released.
No other information was released.