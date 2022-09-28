Back the Blue Jeep rally event to raise money in Tri-State

It's time once again for the annual Cops Connecting with Kids fundraiser. The event features hundreds of people driving their cars from Evansville to Henderson.
Participants will gather Saturday morning at North High School for the annual "Back the Blue Jeep Rally."
The event is a chance for local supporters of law enforcement to donate money to an organization that helps area youth.
The money raised supports the Cops Connecting with Kids program that sends some area students to spend a week with police officers at Disney World in Florida.
Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on October 1st at North before driving to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson at 11:30 for a celebration event.