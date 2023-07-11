Back-to-school vaccinations required

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with health departments across the state for back-to-school vaccines. Health professionals are working to prevent contagious diseases from entering schools. Students are required to have routine immunizations for the measles, mumps and chicken pox.
Right now, the health department, along with many local physicians and clinics are available for parents to bring their students in to get the necessary vaccinations.
"Make sure they are protected from these diseases because that just means that they don't have to worry about getting sick, and possibly spreading it," said Joe Gries of the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
A number of vaccinations are required, including hepatitis, polio, chicken pox , measles, and tinnitus. Despite the requirements, a number of students are behind on their immunizations. That's why the Indiana Department of Health will begin to mail out letters to parents this week letting them know if their child is behind.
"To protect them from diseases they can contact in social settings like school so making sure that the vast majority, almost all of our kids are vaccinated," said Gries. "It creates herd immunity and helps those people who have immune deficiency issues or have other health issues, if they would contract a disease they will really be tough shape."
Unvaccinated kids pose a risk to not only their fellow classmates but faculty and themselves. It could lead to an outbreak, leading to other students getting sick, something parents worry about every year.
"My child could come down with an illness and have to go to the doctor or hospital," said Claire Vanover, a local parent. "We want our children there everyday that they can so they can learn the most that they can."
